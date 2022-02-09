Barbara Kay “Barb” Wohl, 77, of Yankton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at her home with family by her side.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton.

Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service.

Livestreaming of Barb’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.