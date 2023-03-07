William ‘Bill’ Kleinschmit
Courtesy Photo

William “Bill” Kleinschmit, age 79, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he was surrounded by his family whom he loved so much.

Mass of Christian Burial is 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Holy Family (Sts. Peter and Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley, Nebraska, with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-1:30 p.m. on Friday at the church with a rosary at 1:30 p.m.