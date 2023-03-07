William “Bill” Kleinschmit, age 79, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he was surrounded by his family whom he loved so much.
Mass of Christian Burial is 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Holy Family (Sts. Peter and Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley, Nebraska, with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-1:30 p.m. on Friday at the church with a rosary at 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers are Derek Gall, Xavier Kleinschmit, Alan Samples, Dean Kleinschmit, Paul Kleinschmit, Mark Kleinschmit, Jim Kleinschmit and Vincent Pinkelman.
William “Bill” Kleinschmit was born January 13, 1944, on the farm near Bow Valley, Nebraska, to Cletus and Mary Ann (Noelle) Kleinschmit. He grew up in Bow Valley and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington in 1961. Bill then went to Omaha, NE, where he attended school to become an automotive mechanic. He joined the Army National Guard and received his training in West Virginia. Bill served for six years with the Charlie Battery in Yankton. While serving in the National Guard, Bill also worked on the family farm as well as for Konken Equipment in Hartington. On August 22, 1970, Bill married Elizabeth “Liz” Pinkelman in St. James, NE. After their marriage, they lived in Hartington for a few years and then started farming near Bow Valley. In addition to farming, they also had a dairy operation. After he sold the dairy cows, Bill worked in Yankton at Kolberg-Pioneer, the Freeman Company, and then Applied Engineering. Bill had a mechanical mind and could fix about anything. He enjoyed tinkering and fabricating his own equipment. Bill absolutely loved playing cards and was a part of many card clubs. He also loved going fishing and going to auctions. Bill was a member several organizations including the Catholic Order of Foresters, the National Farmers Organization, the Bow Valley Park Association, and was a Certified Organic Farmer. Bill was honest and outspoken, almost to a fault. He was very hard working and always willing to help others.
Bill is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Kleinschmit of Hartington; five children: Karen Kleinschmit of Yankton, Gregory (Jennifer) Kleinschmit of Bow Valley, Cheryl Brouillette of Ithaca, NE, Clay (Brooke) Kleinschmit of Hartington, and Jean (Benjamin) Gall of Randolph, NE; eight grandchildren: Derek, Moira, Magdalena, Xavier, Gillian, Gretchen, Anneliese and Alan; four siblings: Edwin (Carol) Kleinschmit of Crofton, NE, Martin (Linda) Kleinschmit of Hartington, Lois (Irvin) Schock of Dakota City, NE, and Roger (Debra) Kleinschmit of Canton, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dalton Gall; and son-in-law, Mathew Brouillette.
