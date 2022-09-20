Marcine Schoenfish, age 79, of Menno, South Dakota, died on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Menno with Rev. Michael Hecht and Rev. Charles Stanga officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery.