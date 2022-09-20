Marcine Schoenfish, age 79, of Menno, South Dakota, died on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Menno with Rev. Michael Hecht and Rev. Charles Stanga officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23 at Grace Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Pallbearers are her seven grandchildren: Ethan, Devan, Kaitlyn, and Hayden Verba, Dylan Lammers, Lauren and Brooks Schoenfish.
Marcine was born April 29, 1943, in Avon, South Dakota to Walter and Ella (Wormsbecker) Roth. She graduated from Tripp High School in 1961. She then attended Southern State Teacher’s College in Springfield, SD where she obtained her Teaching Certificate. Marcine taught one year at Vespar Country School near Tripp and then two years near Avon. On August 24, 1969, Marcine married Allen Schoenfish in Tripp, SD. After their marriage, they lived and farmed near Menno. Marcine was always passionate about teaching and was a substitute teacher for many years. She also worked at the Menno Locker, babysat for several families and later was employed in the housekeeping department at Freeman Regional Hospital and Nursing Home until she retired. Marcine was a very dedicated, reliable and hard worker. She enjoyed working in her garden and with her flowers. She loved doing word search puzzles while drinking a can of Diet Coke. Marcine treasured her family and the time spent with her grandchildren. She was always there cheering them on at all of their events. She simply loved people and she will be deeply missed.
Marcine is survived by her husband, Allen Schoenfish of Menno; four children: Ann (Justin) Verba of Huntertown, IN, Scott (Terah) Schoenfish of Menno, Sherri Schoenfish of Garretson, SD, and Steven Schoenfish of Newell, SD; seven grandchildren; one brother, Myron (Diane) Roth of Tea, SD; sister-in-law, Judy Roth of Dell Rapids, SD; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Marcine was preceded in death by her parents and brother, LeRoy Roth.
