David Brinkman
Courtesy Photo

David Brinkman, 69, of Yankton, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11th at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service. Visitation will resume one hour before the Funeral Mass.