Cyril Martin Kneifl, 69, of Newcastle, Nebraska, died suddenly May 11, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Andy Sohm, Rev. Rodney Kneifl and Rev.w Jim Kramper officiating. Burial will be at the Calvary cemetery in Newcastle. You may watch a live stream of this private funeral by going to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, at church in Newcastle, from 6-8 p.m. Healthcare guidelines will be strictly enforced with the 10-person limit and required face coverings while entering church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
Commented