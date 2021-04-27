Sharon Roberts, 77, of Crofton, Nebraska, died suddenly at her residence on Monday evening April 26, 2021.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska.
Updated: April 27, 2021 @ 9:52 pm
