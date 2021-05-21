Kathleen “Kathy” Willcuts, 85, of Yankton died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Wakonda Heritage Manor in Wakonda.
A Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation will begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the church and rosary will be prayed at 10:15 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Commented