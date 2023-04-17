Betty Hansen

Betty Jean Hansen, age 71 of Cherokee, IA, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at Accura Healthcare in Aurelia, IA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee. Pastor Jonathan Riggert will officiate.
Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, with family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday night at the Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee.
The Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee is assisting the family with arrangements.
Betty Jean Hansen was the second of the twin girls born on April 1, 1951, to Nels Melvin and Helen (Utke) Johnson in Yankton, South Dakota. Betty was raised and grew up on the family farm in rural Irene, SD. Betty graduated from Irene High School in 1969; after high school she attended Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, SD. After college she started working in the nursing field at Yankton Hospital then continuing her career in Viborg, SD. Betty spent more than fifty years in the nursing field ending her career after forty years working at the Cherokee Villa until retirement in 2016.
Prior to her passing, on Dec. 9, 2022, Betty and her husband Dennis (Buzz) Hansen (Viborg, SD) celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Betty spent the last ten months of her life at Acura Healthcare in Aurelia, Iowa, along with receiving care from Cherokee County Hospice the last few months until her death on Jan.9, 2023.
Over the years, Betty and her husband enjoyed cruising around on their Honda Goldwing with the other friends and members of the Western Iowa Cycle Riders. When not traveling, you could find her enjoying the simple things, drinking her morning coffee, and reading the paper, doing the crosswords, jigsaw puzzles and watching her favorite TV shows (such as The Andy Griffith Show and Days of Our Lives) all while feeding her beloved four-legged friend Chloe the Cat and many others.
Betty is survived by her husband, Dennis “Buzz” Hansen of Cherokee, IA; daughters, Michelle (Brian) Parrott of Cherokee, IA , and Angie White of Morrisville, NC; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Parrott of Tempe, AZ, and Kelsay Parrott, Lebanon, PA; twin sister Bonny (Dean) Nielsen of Sioux Falls, SD, Sharon (Robert) Rempp, Scottsdale, AZ; sisters-in-law, Karen Schooley and special friend Hank of Casper, WY, Mary Rauk of Beaver Creek, MN, and Barb Hansen Yankton, SD; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and her favorite four legged friend, Chloe the Cat.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband’s parents, Lester and Dorothy Hansen (Viborg, SD), sister Connie Jensen and her husband Jerry (Irene, SD), sisters-in-law Debra Magnuson and husband Arvid (Parker, SD), brothers-in-law Dale (Ole) Hansen (Yankton, SD), David Schooley (Casper, WY), Richard Rauk (Beaver Creek, MN).
Memorials are preferred to Cherokee Regional Medical Center Foundation (Hospice Care)
