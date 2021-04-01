Mary (Goetz) Sowards, age 62, of Omaha, Nebraska, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, March 26, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on April 6, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the church. The funeral will be live streamed on Mary’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Austin Goetz, Ryan Goetz, Tyler Beckmann, Abbie Beckmann, Dan Beckmann, and John Corcoran.
Mary was born September 29, 1958 in Yankton, South Dakota to James and Margaret (Dickens) Goetz. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1978. She worked in food service in Sioux Falls for many years. In 1994, Mary moved to Omaha where she worked at the Methodist Hospital. Her illness forced her to retire in 2012. Mary loved the outdoors and going on walks. She loved the lake and boating as well as waterskiing when she was physically able. Mary had a heart of gold. She was so loving and generous. She could never stand to see anyone hurting and was always very complimentary of others. Mary loved animals and her pets. She adored children, especially her nieces and nephews.
Mary is survived by five brothers and sisters: Nancy (John) Corcoran of Sheldon, IA, Bruce Goetz of Omaha, NE, James Jr. (Lori) Goetz of Centennial, CO, Peggy (William) Conroy of Chapin, SC, and Debbie (Dan) Beckmann of Omaha; her fiancé, Ken Jones of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob Goetz; and twin brothers in infancy.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 2, 2021
