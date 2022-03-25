Marvin R. Swanda, 72, of Eagle, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska, following a long struggle with COVID-19.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the church with burial in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra, Nebraska.

Memorials may be made to St. Leo Catholic Church in Palmyra and SOME (So Others Might Eat) in Washington, D.C. (www.some.org).