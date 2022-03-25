Marvin Swanda Mar 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marvin R. Swanda, 72, of Eagle, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska, following a long struggle with COVID-19.Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the church with burial in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra, Nebraska. Memorials may be made to St. Leo Catholic Church in Palmyra and SOME (So Others Might Eat) in Washington, D.C. (www.some.org). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals For Rent: One room with private bath $350/month. Fully furnished $350 Updated 10 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Help Wanted! - Mead Lumber 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFormer Buck Mors Enters Transfer PortalWagner Child Death: Second Person ArrestedYankton County Death In Controlled Burn InvestigatedDonald HopkinsDaniel ‘Dan’ KuchtaDonald HopkinsMichele BosDaily Record: ArrestsJeremy JohnsonGeorgine ‘Kubal’ Suing Images CommentedLetter: ‘Infected’ (63)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: What They Feel (13)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: An Energy Update (8)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (7)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (6)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (6)Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)Letter: Misleading (5)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Refugees And Our History (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)Decision 2022: Warren Aims For ‘Innovative Growth’ (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
