Sally (Anderson) Tjeerdsma, age 72, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Riverview Reformed Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Jake Van Der Linden officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Children’s Cancer Society.
Pallbearers are: Dan Sanow, Emily Tjeerdsma, Dennis Kronberg, Kevin Kronberg, David Kronberg, and Jon Egge.
Sally (Anderson) Tjeerdsma was born, June 24, 1949, in Wakefield, Nebraska, to Wesley and Leola (Grimm) Anderson. She grew up in Wausa, Nebraska, and graduated from Wausa High School in 1967. She then attended Wayne State College for a few years until she began working at King’s Food Host in Norfolk, Nebraska, and later at State Farm Insurance. She married Randel Tjeerdsma on September 30, 1978, in Wausa, Nebraska. They moved to Yankton, South Dakota, and Sally began working as the bookkeeper for Tjeerdsma Livestock Transportation. She later worked various other places in Yankton, including Bauer Electric and Lisa’s Fashion.
Sally had a strong faith in the Lord and was an active member of Riverview Reformed Church in Yankton. She served as a former elder and taught Sunday School for many years. She later became the director of the Sunday School Program and was also active in the Christian Women’s Club as well as the Divorced, Widowed and Separated Group. Sally faced some hard times in her life, especially when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, which she overcame in 2017, and was very proud to be a cancer survivor. She enjoyed spending time working in her garden, tending to her flowers but especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children: Rebecca (Dan) Sanow of Yankton, South Dakota; Timothy (Emily) Tjeerdsma of Chicago, Illinois; and Matthew Tjeerdsma of Yankton; two grandchildren: Jacob Leo and Sarah Leola Sanow; sister, Kay (Dennis) Kronberg of Wausa, Nebraska, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Nathan; and two brothers: Ken and Steve Anderson.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 17, 2021
Commented