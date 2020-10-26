Judith “Judie” A. Howell, age 82, of Watertown, SD, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at a local care center.
Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Watertown, SD. Father John Fischer will be the celebrant. Music will be provided by Laura Atwood as organist and song leader.
The family is requested to meet at the church by 12:30 p.m. for a prayer service.
Face coverings are required for both the Mass and Visitation.
The Funeral Mass will be recorded and posted to our YouTube Channel: Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel after the service.
Visitation will take place prior to Mass at the church on Friday from 11:00-1:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Judie’s many friends. Active pallbearers will be Thea Rogers, Zachary Rohde, Tanner Rohde, Dan Howell, Pat Howell and Mark Howell.
Judie was born on April 28, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, IA, to Raymond P. and Gertrude A. (Berreau) Johnson. She graduated from Fulda High School in Fulda, MN. On May 19, 1962, Judie married Lawrence (Larry) Howell. To this union, three children were born: Pam, Deb and Michele. She was self-employed as an Avon Representative for 33 years. Judie earned several awards during this time. In her spare time, Judie liked to travel, play cards, go swimming and volunteer for VFW events. Judie was proud of her role as the Americanism Chair of the VFW Auxiliary and helped many kindergartners learn about the flag, giving her the title of “Flag Lady”. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Other organizations she was proud to take part in were the VFW Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Elks Lodge 838, the Red Hat Society and TOPS of South Dakota 337 where she was a 50 year senior member.
Judie is survived by her husband, Larry of Watertown, SD; her children: Pam Rogers (Joel Mullett) of Woodbury, MN, Deb Howell of Yankton, SD, and Michele (Kyle) Rohde of Yankton, SD; three grandchildren: Thea Rogers, Zachary Rohde and Tanner Rohde; her brothers, Earl (Carol) Johnson of Thaxton, MS, and David Johnson of Silverdale, WA; and her sister, Rena (Richard) Hatfield of Burlington, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Gertrude; two brothers, Keith and Don Johnson; several in-laws; and two nephews.
Arrangements by Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel www.crawfordosthus.com
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 27, 2020
