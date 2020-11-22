Norman Schelske, 84, of Springfield died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov., 27, at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Springfield. Burial is in the Springfield Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the church. Masks are highly recommended.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to a project to be determined at a later date at the Springfield Golf Course.
