Margie Rose (Steffen) Pitman passed from this life into eternal life on Jan. 20, 2022, at the age of 86. Margie was the wife of George Pitman. They shared 58 loving years of marriage together.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. June 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Constance, Nebraska.

A luncheon and celebration will follow at Backroad Bar-B-Q located at the intersection of Hwy 81 and Junction 121 in South Yankton, Nebraska.