Greg Jones, resident of Tea and former resident of Yankton, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.
Greg grew up on the family ranch east of Winner. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Greg worked many years for Wilson Trailer in Yankton, and thereafter at their Lennox facility.
Greg is survived by his wife, Marcy; daughter, Darcie (Marshall); son, Brady (Mikayla); and three beautiful grandchildren.
No funeral services will be held per Greg’s wishes. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be mailed to PO Box 426, Tea, SD 57064.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 8, 2023
Christopher Mendez
Christopher James Mendez, 49, of Laurel, Nebraska, died suddenly Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. Military rites will be conducted outside of church following the funeral by the Laurel Veterans Post #4504 & #54. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk following a luncheon at the church.
Visitation will be on Saturday, at church, from 10 a.m. until service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
