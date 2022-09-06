Betty “Bea” Joyce Canning, age 67, of Niobrara, Nebraska, steadfast wife and mother, passed on to glory September 2, 2022.

Two celebrations for Bea’s life will be held in the places she called home. A Niobrara, NE celebration will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church. An East Coast celebration is being planned for Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Northern Virginia (details to be announced).