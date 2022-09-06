Betty “Bea” Joyce Canning, age 67, of Niobrara, Nebraska, steadfast wife and mother, passed on to glory September 2, 2022.
Two celebrations for Bea’s life will be held in the places she called home. A Niobrara, NE celebration will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church. An East Coast celebration is being planned for Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Northern Virginia (details to be announced).
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.
She was born in Washington, D.C. to Donald and Mary Lou Garvie in 1955. After meeting her husband Jim at a rally on the National Mall in 1971, they raised their three children throughout the DC area before relocating to Nebraska in 2007. A devout Christian and enrolled tribal member, it was her family ties on the Santee Reservation and deep faith that brought her west, where she and Jim ran Kinina Ministries for more than a decade. Her tender, sincere sweetness, along with her sometimes headstrong nature has endeared her to friends and family alike.
A lifelong lover of music, Bea played the guitar, banjo, dulcimer, and mandolin. She played guitar in several church worship teams and passed her love of music to her children. Bea was also artistic in drawing and painting. She loved cooking and baking for her friends and loved ones. Trying new recipes, making breakfast feasts, and baking her Christmas treats were ways she showed love and hospitality. A generous spirit and faithful friend, Bea was always quick to lend a helping hand. Bea was blessed with a large and loving extended family.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy; father, Donald; mother, Mary Lou; and eldest sister, Donna.
Bea is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Jessi (Dave & Karis), Jay (Anya & Aria to arrive later this year) and Nathan (Kathryn); her beloved sisters, Heidi, Gloria and Mary Lou “Angel”; as well as dozens of loving nieces and nephews (whom she greatly adored) and other extended family members.
