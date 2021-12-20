Charlotte McManus, of Irene, SD passed away at her home, surrounded by her loved ones on December 20, 2021.
A wake will be held at the Hansen Funeral Home-Irene, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 5 p.m., with a visitation hour to follow. Rosary service will begin at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Columbus Catholic Church, rural Irene, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Charlotte was born on a farm near Gayville, SD, on June 30, 1931. Her family moved and lived in the Utica area. She met and married James McManus on May 6, 1949, and raised 15 children, Donna Daniels, Bill (Char) McManus, Cathy (Larry) Risty, James (Pam) McManus, Jeanette Dunker, Pam (Larry) Johnson, Betsy McManus, LeeAnn (Mark) Walkemeyer, Jeff McManus, Connie McManus, Tim (Becky McManus, Chris (Ken) Meylor, Laura McManus (Dave Earl). She has 36 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
As a teenager, she started to attended church and encourage her family to attend with her. After marriage, she turned her faith to the Catholic church and proudly raised her family in the Catholic church. She was very involved with St. Columba Church, rural Irene, the Ladies Auxiliary and Irene Red Hats.
Charlotte worked at the Coney Island as a waitress. She then went to work at Sacred Heart Hospital (Avera) in Yankton for 33 years as a baker/dietary manager. She retired to care for her husband, James, as he battled cancer. Charlotte then returned to work at the Irene School in the kitchen, as she loved being around children. Her passion for life was being around her kids, grandkids, and greats. She loved sewing quilts for her family, crocheting blankets and working with wood crafts. She baked thousands of loaves of bread and cookies for her family and friends. Many jars and jelly were made with love.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, her daughter Theresa Stockman, son Joseph McManus, her grandsons Joseph McManus and Adam McManus, her parents Walt and Ina Ackerman, brothers Kenneth and Marvin Ackerman, and sister Arlene Kreeger.
In lieu of flowers and memorial donations, the family has requested memorials to be directed to a children’s charity of choice.
