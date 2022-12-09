Larry Vellek

Larry was born to Charles and Mary (Peterka) Vellek on December 27, 1946, in Scotland, SD. He graduated from Tyndall High School in 1964. On June 14, 1968, he married Leona Bartunek in Long Beach, California, where they lived for two years. Larry and Leona then moved to Rapid City, South Dakota for three years. The remainder of their time was spent living near Tyndall.
Larry spent many years farming; he also worked for a short time at Walmart in Yankton and the Tyndall Landfill. In his younger years, Larry was an avid hunter, fisherman, and card player. He loved cheering on the USD Coyotes football and basketball teams. He spent a lot of time with his grandkids and enjoyed spoiling them. After Leona passed in 2020, he spent a lot of time at home with his beloved cat, Snoopy.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Linda Leader (Allen) of Niobrara, NE; his son, Lloyd Vellek (Natalee) of Washington D.C.; his daughter, Lori Singer (John) of Dakota City, NE; four grandchildren, Danielle Perez (Luis) of South Sioux City, NE; Michael Singer of Dakota City, NE; Jordan Singer (Tyler) of Sioux City, IA; and Briana Singer (Beau) of Dakota City, NE as well as several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
