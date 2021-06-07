Louise Pierret, 81, of Yankton died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home.
A Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, June 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m.
The family would prefer memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 Capital St, Yankton, SD 57078; or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.
