William “Bill” Jobe, age 79, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
William Lee Jobe was born August 17, 1944, in Logan, New Mexico, to Louis and Willie (Daniel) Jobe. He grew up on a farm near San Jon, NM, with the major crop being broomcorn. Bill helped with the chores and harvesting broomcorn, and also worked at various other farms in the area. When older, he helped his mother with her school bus business. Bill loved riding horses and playing music. He had a very musical family, and they would play and sing together often. Bill graduated from San Jon High School where he played and lettered in basketball and baseball. In 1962, Bill and his brother, Dwight, moved to the Anaheim area in Southern California and worked at various jobs. In 1971, he moved to Northern California and started his career with the Southern Pacific Railroad in Tracy which eventually became Union Pacific Railroad. His job took him to Sacramento, CA, Roseville, CA, Reno, NV, and finally to Stockton, CA, where he retired in 2009.
On June 22, 1974, Bill married Carmie Fast and they recently celebrated their 49th year of marriage. He was a devoted husband who loved his family very much. He always looked forward to attending the yearly family reunion which was so important to him. Bill was generous, kind and loving who always remembered and reached out to his family on their birthdays. His library of books proves he wanted to be more knowledgeable and to keep learning and improving throughout his life. Many things interested him but reading, listening to music, playing golf and driving around in his Volvo were his favorites. Bill was friendly, outgoing, and very easy to talk to. In October of 2022, they moved to Yankton to be closer to family. Bill loved sitting at the dining room table watching the birds, squirrels, gophers, and golfers.
Bill is survived by his wife, Carmie Jobe; sisters-in-law, Mary Jobe and Karen Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and six brothers: Duane, Troy, Wade, Roy, Dwight, and Alford Jobe.
