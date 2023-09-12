William ‘Bill’ Jobe

William “Bill” Jobe, age 79, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.