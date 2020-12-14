Joy Hillman, 74, of Randolph, Nebraska, and formerly of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Randolph.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
