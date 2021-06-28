Willard Leroy Kirschenman, 89, of Menno passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Menno Olivet Care Center, Menno.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, with the Rev. Bill Vis officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, with Military Graveside Rites by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post #152 and the SDARNGHG.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday evening, July 1, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday, July 2.
Livestreaming of Willard’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, is assisting with the service details.
