It is with great sadness, the Marchant family announces the passing of Gregory Dean Marchant, our beloved father, uncle, and grandfather. He left our family peacefully in his home in Yankton, South Dakota on December 31st, 2021.
Greg was born in Mason City, Iowa on March 10th, 1950, to his parents JoAnne Tankersley and Dean Marchant. He grew up in a large family with seven siblings; Christine, Linda Ann, Holly, David, Tom, Tracy, and Terry. Growing up, Greg was very close to his grandmother, Opal Marchant, and his uncle, Jerry Marchant.
On New Years Eve of 1976, Greg married his love and best friend, Marilyn Marchant. They had a long and beautiful life together raising three children, Brian, Kevin, & MaryAnn in Southern California.
Greg moved to California in 1966. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Monier Tile Company in San Diego. He remained in San Diego until 2005 upon Marilyn’s retirement from the federal government. Greg and Marilyn made the decision to move to Pender, Nebraska for fourteen years. In 2019, they made the move to Yankton, South Dakota to be closer to their only daughter, MaryAnn Brown.
Greg lived a life surrounded by those he loved and most certainly tolerated. His oldest son, Brian, made him a father-in-law to Ellen, grandfather to Breanna, and great grandfather to Alyssa. His youngest son, Kevin, made him a grandfather to Sunday and Sahvanna. His youngest and only daughter, MaryAnn, made him a grandfather to Reid, Tye, and Madison. Greg’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild kept him on his toes and were the cause of many fits of laughter.
While he had a number of close friends and relatives, Greg was by no means a conversationalist. He had a way of conveying his thoughts and feelings with very few words. He had a passion for classic cars and the love of his life, Marilyn.
The year 2021 was extremely difficult for Greg but until the last day, he had the support of his children and grandchildren. Greg lost his love, Marilyn, on February 6th, 2021. He spent many days talking, not only about her, but to her. Marilyn was more than just his wife; she was his best friend. This is important to note because the date of Greg’s passing is no coincidence. All year, the family experienced ups and downs of thinking each day could be his last due to his failing health. He chose to let go on December 31th, 2021; his wedding anniversary to Marilyn Jane Marchant.
Greg’s final days were filled with an abundance of cheesecake, Lays Barbecue chips, Lipton iced tea, the Barrett-Jackson car auctions, and more cheesecake. He was comfortable and surrounded by loved ones when he took his last breath. Although the Marchant name is coming to an end for this family, it will forever live within us due to the profound impact that Greg had in each and every one of our lives. Greg leaves behind his three children, Brian, Kevin & MaryAnn, one daughter-in-law, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Michelle Campbell and the ladies at Avera Hospice. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for doing what you could to make Greg’s final year as comfortable as possible.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 26, 2022
