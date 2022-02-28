Dean Jones Sr., 77, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his residence in Laurel.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel cemetery, Laurel.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church on Thursday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.