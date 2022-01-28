Lois M. Vaala (Haarberg) 93, St. Louis Park, MN, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021, with family by her side.

She was preceded in death by husband Ray and brother Lloyd.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Vaala (Christine) of Golden Valley, MN and daughter, Laurie Vaala of Santa Barbara, CA; grandchildren Grace Vaala, Andrew and Brett Olsen.

A memorial service is planned for February 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Brooklyn Center, MN. Interment at Fort Snelling.

Memorials may be made to Vangen Memorials Fund or a charity of donor’s choice.

The service will be recorded for later viewing. Contact the church office or a family member to view the recording.

Yankton Press & Dakotan

January 29, 2022