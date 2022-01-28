Lois Vaala Jan 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lois M. Vaala (Haarberg) 93, St. Louis Park, MN, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021, with family by her side.She was preceded in death by husband Ray and brother Lloyd.She is survived by her son, Jeff Vaala (Christine) of Golden Valley, MN and daughter, Laurie Vaala of Santa Barbara, CA; grandchildren Grace Vaala, Andrew and Brett Olsen.A memorial service is planned for February 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Brooklyn Center, MN. Interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials may be made to Vangen Memorials Fund or a charity of donor’s choice.The service will be recorded for later viewing. Contact the church office or a family member to view the recording.Yankton Press & DakotanJanuary 29, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 9 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Positions Available - Aurora Cooperative 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Co. Sheriff Vlahakis To RetireTabor Pot Brownie Case ContinuesSD Supreme Court Rules In Yankton Pitbull CaseYankton Man Found Guilty In Child Porn CaseDeWayne ‘Dewey’ PlautzLife Is A Highway For New DOT EngineerFordyce Man Seeking Parole In 2019 Stabbing CaseMan Receives 2 Years For Endangering PoliceDana GaukelGregory Marchant Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (32)Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (25)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)Letter: Upside Down (20)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)COVID Update for Jan. 28, 2022: South Dakota Reports 9 New Deaths (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
