Velma M. Lane, age 93 of Yankton, SD passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Public visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD with proper COVID-19 mask and social distancing practices.
On July 20, 2020 Velma Lane was released from her mortal bonds and delivered to the arms of our Lord. She was born March 31, 1927 to Harry and Elizabeth (Luken) Anderson. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Yankton High School and Black Hills School of Business. She worked at the Fantles store then moved to the family business, Anderson Livestock Yards. There she met Thomas Lane, the love of her life, a yardman with the business. They Married November 25, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Their first six years they lived in the Anderson basement, during which time Harry, Larry and Susan were born. The farming expanded so Tom and Velma were able to buy a farm on north Peninah. The family sold the stockyards and operated the farm ground together for many years. At the new home Jim and Laura were born. Velma was a farm wife and mother caring for her children, caring for the home and farmstead. There was also cooking meals for two to twenty. No microwaves or TV dinners. Full meals for just the family to a threshing or silo filling crew of neighbors. Her entire life was spent being caring, courteous and generous to everyone she met. She cared for Tom as his mobility decreased with heart by-pass and health issues. She cared for him till his passing in 1997. In 2005 she moved from the farm to her own house. She visited The Center and participated activities with all her friends there. She and her Sister Lou Ella helped with income tax for many years. She worked in her own garden and shared all the vegetables she could with friends at The Center. She sewed blue jean quilts for family, friends and donations. One sold for the Gayville Fire Department. She declined to the point she moved to Majestic Bluffs February 27, 2020 and on May 27, 2020 she went into the Hospice House.
She is survived by five children. Harry (Elaine) Lane, Larry (Judy) Lane, Susan (Jerry) Ross, Jim (Jana) Lane, Laura (Daryl) Nystrup. One stepdaughter Donna Banks. Ten grand children: Melissa (Dan) Wilson, Christopher Lane, Stephanie (Broch) Haberman, Zachary (Vickie) Lane, Tracy Lane, Rose and Rain Lane, Cody Juttelstad, Lacey Juttelstad, Lanae Lane, Lanna Lane, one step-granddaughter Lisa Barfels. Eight great grandchildren. Kayleigh & Kiersten Wilson, Cooper, Easton and Briggs Haberman, Thomas Lane, Tucker Culp, Kinsley Boeckman; one step-great-grandchild Delaney Barfels.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, parents Harry & Betty Anderson, a stepdaughter Dorothy Jacobs and a grandson John Lane.
Pallbearers: Chris Lane, Broch Haberman, Zackary Lane, Cody Juttelstad, Tom Arens, Merlyn Schmuck.
Honorary pallbearers are the Hospice Care Team and all the cousins of her numerous and widespread family.
