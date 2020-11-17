Mathew John Birgen, 91, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Beresford, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19 at St. Teresa with a 6:45 p.m. Rosary and Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be directed to St. Teresa’s Building Fund, Knights of Columbus, St. Paul Seminary, or Beresford Senior Citizens Center.
Services will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Beresford SD.
Mathew Birgen was born August 25, 1929 at his home in Beresford SD to Nicholas and Elizabeth (Muhlenkort) Birgen. He graduated from Beresford High School in 1947. He married Maureen Dangel on June 2, 1955 at St. Boniface Idylwilde. He was drafted into the United States Army; he served in the Korean war for two years, ending in 1954. Matt returned home to South Dakota and began farming.
Matt was a proud Korean War Veteran and member of the VFW and American Legion. He was a member of the funeral Honor Guard for over 200 fellow veterans’ services. He was an active, life-long member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and took part in Foresters and was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. Matt loved his community and gave back as much as he could by serving on committees and boards, such as Farmers Union — Tri County Coop, Clay County Farmers Union, FUMPA, AMPI Milk Board, Vice President of District 1 Farmers Union, Farm Mutual Insurance Clay County Board President, Ambulance Board, Clay County Weed Board, Sunnyside School Board, and Glenwood Township Board. In 2018, he was awarded the National Farmers Union Meritorious Service Award.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen, Beresford, SD; his children, Ken (Cindy) Birgen, Lafayette, CO, Connie Birgen, Vermillion, Chuck Birgen, Cozad, NE, Carolee (Dennis) Kapperman, Hartford, SD, Larry (Kathy) Birgen, Sioux Falls, SD, Deb Birgen, Sioux Falls, SD, and Mary (Alex) LeMieux, Helena, MT; grandchildren, Julia Birgen, Taylor Birgen, Nick (Crystal) Kapperman, David (Heather) Kapperman, Father Michael Kapperman, Dan (Rachael) Kapperman, Lindsey (Drew) Markhardt, Tyler Birgen, Miranda LeMieux (fiancé Tanner), Kaitlin LeMieux and Laura LeMieux; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters, Rachael Persoon, Coletta Manning and Margaret O’Connell; his brother, Donald, in infancy; and 3 brothers-in-law.
Mathew will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Visit wassfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 18, 2020
Commented