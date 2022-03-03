Funeral services for Dean Mackeprang, age 82, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Dean died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Dean Rudolf Mackeprang, son of Rudolf and Katherine (Dreismeier) Mackeprang, was born January 18, 1940, at Bloomfield, Nebraska. He attended country school until the eighth grade and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1958. In 1961, Dean was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. After Dean’s discharge in 1963, he returned home to farm with the Mackeprang family.
On January 11, 1964, Dean was united in marriage to Doris Krohn at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. They were blessed with five children, Kevin, Kathleen, Wayne, Curtis, and Anthony.
In addition to farming with his family, Dean was co-owner of Stockmen’s Grain and Feed for several years. He was also a member of many pig co-ops. Dean retired in 2010 and moved into Bloomfield.
Dean was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church and served as an elder, usher, and on the finance board. He loved attending his grandchildren’s events and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle and Sheephead. Bowling, doing Sudoku puzzles, watching sports, Husker athletics, baseball, and softball were some of his favorite pastimes.
Dean is survived by his wife, Doris of Bloomfield; children, Kevin Mackeprang of Bloomfield, Kathleen (James Feldman) Mackeprang of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Wayne (Kristel) Mackeprang of Bloomfield, Curtis (Christy) Mackeprang of Bloomfield, and Anthony (Kristy) Mackeprang of Bloomfield; ten grandchildren, Tyler (Karley) Fehringer, Alexis Mackeprang, Keldon Loecker, Kysa Loecker, McGwire (fiancé Delaney Jensen) Mackeprang, Mitchell Mackeprang, Mason Mackeprang, Lily Pfeil, Elise Mackeprang, Andie Mackeprang; one great-grandson, Knox Fehringer; siblings, Richard Mackeprang, Juleen (Rod) Eisenhauer, and Norman (Beth) Mackeprang; sister-in-law, Marilyn True; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf and Katherine Mackeprang; parents-in-law, Herbert and Ella Krohn; in-laws, Marlene Mackeprang, Cleo (Ralph) Nielsen, Neil True, and Eileen (Jerry) Sprouls; and nephew, Roby Mackeprang.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 4, 2022
Matthew Kizer
Matthew James Kizer of Alliance, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Matt was born on April 13, 1984, to parents Terrence, Sr. and Valerie Kizer in Wakonda, South Dakota. He grew up with four brothers and three sisters Terrence Jr., Jacob (Zach), twins Jay and Jared, Andrea, Sarah and Mikaela. Matt loved celebrating his birthday with his three siblings who shared his birthday and thought of them as his birthday presents. Matt loved being with his family and friends and was always the life of the party, or really any occasion. He had a story for everything and always knew the right time to tell it (which was all the time). He was always generous with his time and would help anyone who needed it, even if it meant driving halfway across the country at a moment’s notice. He graduated from Sturgis Brown High School in Sturgis, South Dakota after spending most of his younger years in Wakonda, South Dakota. He touched the lives of so many people and made everyone feel like his best friend. His greatest accomplishment was being a Father to Ryan and Chloe. He made every effort to be there for them and support them in all their activities.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents, two close friends, and a nephew.
He is survived by his grandfather, Gene Snoozy of Yankton, South Dakota; parents, Terry Kizer of Buffalo Gap, South Dakota and Valerie Kizer of Alliance, Nebraska; children Ryan and Chloe; and his siblings, Annie Anderson (Zane, Chance, Scout, Sage, and Blaise) of Fountain, Colorado, TJ and Christie (Mae and Ada) of Beulah, North Dakota, Jacob and Ann (Max) of Callahan, Florida, Sarah and Kris Will (Hailey, JD, Carley, and Lily) of Lawrence, Kansas, Kayla Roth (Madison, Parker, and Grace) of Alliance, Nebraska, Jay of Savannah, Georgia, and Jared of Alliance, Nebraska; a hiking partner that he got to have adventures with, and his old dog Bobo.
A private memorial service is being planned in Alliance, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for an educational fund for his children are appreciated. Those may be mailed to Jacob Kizer, 43274 Pinewood CT, Callahan, FL 32011.
Online condolences may be made to www.chapeloaksne.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 4, 2022
Cindy Vornhagen
Cindy Vornhagen, 70, of South Yankton, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.
Lillian Kathol
Lillian Kathol, 96, of Hartington, Nebraska, died at her home Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Hartington surrounded by all of her children.
Funeral services are pending with the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, with tentative plans for a visitation on Sunday and funeral at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington on Monday morning.
Full service details to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
