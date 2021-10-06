Larry Kralicek, age 65, of O’Neill, Nebraska and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died after a two-year battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at CHI Health in Plainview, Nebraska.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Larry was born October 1, 1956 in Yankton, South Dakota to Ernest and Iola (Hevle) Kralicek. He grew up in Yankton where he attended school. He then worked as a farmhand for a few years for several area farmers. In 1983, Larry married Angela Black and together had two children, Ashly and Casey. Larry worked for Wilson Trailer in Yankton for over 25 years ending his career as a Quality Control Assembler. Larry always enjoyed farming and would continue to help with the harvest each and every year. He moved to O’Neill, Nebraska and married Susan Curran on October 21, 2017. Larry worked at Elkhorn River Farms in O’Neill for a few years and really enjoyed his time working there. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed all types of hunting including pheasant, deer, elk, rifle or bow hunting. Larry always looked forward to the hunting and fishing trips to Wyoming and Gregory, SD. He was so proud of his grandchildren and treasured his family.
Larry is survived by his wife, Susan Kralicek of O’Neill, NE; two children: Ashly (Jed) Burbach of Norfolk, NE and Casey (Kari) Kralicek of Yankton; step-son, William Meyer of O’Neill; three grandchildren: Brooke and Braxton Burbach and Hunter Kralicek; four brothers and sisters: Dennis (Roxie) Kralicek of Yankton, Lorrie Merkwan of Sioux Falls, SD, Angie (Ken) Buckley of Fresno, CA, and Anthony (Kimberly) Becvar of Sammamish, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Dennis Merkwan.
