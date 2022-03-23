On Saturday, March 19, 2022, Don Hopkins, beloved son, father, brother, and friend to many, at the age of 47 years old, went to be with the Lord. Donny, as he was affectionately called by family and friends.
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Mark Lichter officiating.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Donny was born April 9th, 1974, in Barron, Wisconsin. Donny grew up in Sand Creek, Wisconsin, raised Catholic and attended school in Chetek, Wisconsin. His family relocated to Wilmot, Wisconsin and Donny graduated from Wilmot Union High School in 1992. In high school he was an excellent student, athlete and enjoyed carpentry and wood working. During high school he worked for Kennebeck Home Repair & Remodeling in McHenry, Illinois.
In 1992 Donny moved to Rapid City South Dakota. Donny decided at 19 years of age to start his own business. Hopkins Construction was born.
Donny was smart, talented, and hardworking his meticulous eye for detail helped him build a very successful business. In 2004, he relocated to Yankton, South Dakota.
He relocated his successful business and has left his talented craftmanship for people to appreciate for many years to come.
Donny has always enjoyed hunting, fishing, and doing anything outdoors this was a passion that was developed as a kid growing up with his family. His great love for the outdoors was only intensified when his son Colton was born. Two peas in a pod. They were always up for any kind of outdoor adventure. He was able to pass on so many great traditions that he learned from his dad on to his son Colton. So much of the very best of Donny can be seen every day in his son Colton. Donny also enjoyed cooking, cold drinks and hanging out with his friends. When I posted on social media that Donny had passed, I received hundreds of messages, texts, and calls. Telling me all these great, amazing qualities Donny had. These people used words like, hardworking, loyal, kind, generous, dependable, funny, and loved. Donny died unexpectedly but his memory to so many people are a great representation of the huge loss we will all feel.
Donny was preceded in death by our mom, Mary Hopkins.
He is survived by his son, Colton Hopkins, his Father Donald Hopkins, his brother (in-law) Kirk Flood, two nieces Madeline and Raven Kennebeck his nephew Joshua Fleitman, his good friend Steve Morrison and his only sister Tina Kennebeck-Flood.
I never thought I would be writing my little brother’s obituary. I love you with all my heart, Donny, and you will be missed by so many.
