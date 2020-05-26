DeLaine M. Kuestermeyer, 95 of Yankton died Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House, Yankton.
Private family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Livestream of DeLaine’s services may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton.
Drive-through visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton.
