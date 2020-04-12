Donna Harts, 76, of Yankton died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Updated: April 12, 2020 @ 6:33 pm
