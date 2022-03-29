John L. Leinen, age 81, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Eric Sedlacek, Ben Sedlacek, Charlie Sedlacek, Jared Cheever, Eli Cheever and Davis McCallum. Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters: Britney Leinen, Sydney Porter, Annika McCallum and Eliza McCallum.
John was born October 27, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Rose (Synder) Leinen. He grew up in Fairmount, ND where he graduated from high school. John then attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND and graduated with a degree in land surveying. He accepted a position at Johnson Engineering and moved to Yankton. John then met Sharon Hellwig and they were married on April 20, 1964, in Yankton. John continued working as a land surveyor for Johnson Engineering his entire career, retiring in 2005. John was a long-time member of the Yankton Moose Lodge. He loved hunting, fishing, playing cards and shooting pool. John was a big supporter of Yankton athletics, especially Yankton youth baseball. He always enjoyed attending the many sporting events and cheering on the home team.
John is survived by his four children: Judy (Todd) Cheever of Brandon, SD, Sam (Tara) Leinen of Sioux Falls, Mollie (Greg) Porter of Shakopee, MN, and Kate (Brian) Sedlacek also of Shakopee; 10 grandchildren; one brother, Bill (Marlys) Leinen of South Haven, MN; five sisters: Joan (Ed) Scheveck of Fargo, ND, Ethel (Frank) Kuss of Wheaton, MN, Nancy (Don) Roehrich of Fargo, Liz (Scott) Miller of Wahpeton, ND, and Denise (Greg) Miller of Warrenville, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Sharon Leinen on March 9, 2019.
