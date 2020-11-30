Mark Eide, age 60, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 from complications from COVID at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Private family services are 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. The public is welcome to attend the graveside service at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday at the Yankton Cemetery.
A public gathering is also being held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Both the prayer service and funeral service will be livestreamed on Mark’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com about 5 minutes prior to the start of the services. Face coverings will be required for those attending the visitation, funeral and graveside.
Pallbearers are Randy Eide, Tim Eide, Dave Eide, Greg Eide, Geno Healy and Tom Healy.
Mark Leland Eide was born February 9, 1960 in Yankton, South Dakota to Leland and Gaye (Schenk) Eide. He was baptized at Bethlehem Church in Irene, SD and later confirmed at Calvary Church in Irene in 1975. Mark graduated from Irene High School in 1978 and then received his Plumber’s Degree from Mitchell Vocational Technical in 1980. Mark married the love of his life, Kimberly Huntley on October 11, 1986. He was devoted to his wife and four children and was so proud of their many accomplishments. Mark worked for various plumbing contractors and in 1991, he started his own business, Eide Plumbing. Mark was a very busy plumber doing residential work and providing plumbing services for many apartment complexes, some for over 23 years. He was loved by all he worked for. You had to be ready for a visit if he was working for you or if you just ran into him somewhere. If by chance you needed a light bulb changed or some other little task while he was doing your plumbing, he would take care of that too. If Mark wasn’t working, you could find him fishing or hunting with his friends or his brothers. Or maybe working on one of the six vehicles he kept in running order for the family. Mark enjoyed camping, cooking, especially Dutch oven cooking, and he cleaned and cooked everything he hunted and fished. Another passion was restoring old things, including a 1963 Corvair and a 1967 Harley Davidson Sportster. Mark was incredibly patient and very kind. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and lived his faith.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kimberly Eide of Yankton; four children: Caitlin Eide, Jaidan (Chris) Dohma, Ethan Eide and Hanna Eide, all of Yankton; eight brothers and sisters: Randy (Becky) Eide of Sioux Falls, Tim (Kim) Eide of Centerville, SD, Lori (Todd) Knutson of Utica, SD, Susan (Mike) Hanson of Lee’s Summit, MO, Dave (Cathy) Eide of Watertown, SD, Angela (Earl) Dell of Frankfort, IL, Greg Eide of Irene, and Janelle (Joe) Sees of Avon, SD; many nieces and nephews; and his black lab, Remi.
Mark was preceded in death by parents: Gaye on August 11, 2012 and Leland on November 16, 2020.
To send an online message to the family, watch the video tribute or the live stream of the funeral service, please visit Mark’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 1, 2020
Commented