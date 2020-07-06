Michelle Ann Quinn, age 66, of Gayville, South Dakota, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
No services are planned and arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Michelle was born August 7, 1953 in Chanute, Kansas to John and Barbara (Carter) Kinney. As a sophomore in high school, she and her family moved to Leavenworth, Kansas and Michelle graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1971. She married Frank Welch Jr. and had a daughter, Michelle. They were later divorced and Michelle married Danny Whisler on April 27, 1977. To this union, two sons were born, Jason and Daniel. They lived in Leavenworth and Michelle worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was also a security guard at Leavenworth Prison. In 2008, Michelle moved to Yankton to be near her son, Jason, and a year later moved to Gayville. Michelle worked many years at Vishay Dale Electronics in Yankton. She loved visiting with her friends and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed sewing and making clothes and just recently started making masks.
Michelle is survived by three children: Michelle (Joe) Percival of Leesville, LA, Jason (Rovelyn) Whisler of Yankton and Daniel Whisler of Leavenworth, KS; four grandchildren: Joe (Elizabeth) Percival Jr., William Percival, Melecia “Skylar” Whisler and Monica Whisler; four great grandchildren: Avery, Grayson, Amberly and Jesse; three sisters: Janet Kinney of Nevada, MO, Brenda (Mike) Morgan of Chanute, KS and Shannon (Bob) Frayer of Chanute; and several nieces and nephews.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Matt Kinney.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 7, 2020
