Dorothy Heine, 102, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul cemetery in Bow Valley, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at church from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at church one hour prior to services.
Faces masks and social distancing are required for the funeral and visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
