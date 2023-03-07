Delphie Jacobson
Courtesy Photo

Delphie Ann Jacobson, age 73 of Yankton, SD, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Michael Jordan officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton, SD. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.