Delphie Jacobson

Delphie Ann Jacobson, age 73 of Yankton, SD, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Michael Jordan officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton, SD. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Delphie Ann Cap was born on May 30th, 1949, in Scotland, South Dakota, to Elsie (Kokesh) and Victor Cap along with four siblings, two brothers and two sisters. She graduated from Yankton High School.
She married Stanley Clarence Jacobson on March 5th, 1977. She was blessed with two sons, the oldest being Dean Slagle from a previous marriage and Jason Jacobson.
Delphie worked in retail and sales most of her life. She enjoyed crafts and painting, and she was an excellent painter. She even won ribbons for numerous paintings. She was a kind and gentle soul and loved spending time with her grandchildren Kyra, Kaeden, and Kasen. She put up a great fight and hasn’t been in good health for some time. She is finally at peace with the Lord in Heaven watching over all of her loved ones.
She is survived by her husband Stanley Jacobson of Yankton; two sons Jason Jacobson of Sioux Falls and Dean Slagle of Yankton; three grandchildren, Kyra Gough, Kaeden Jacobson, and Kason Jacobson all of Sioux Falls; two sisters Dorothy Heeren of Kansas and Charlotte Weisser of Nebraska; She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elsie and Victor Cap and two brothers Victor Cap Jr. and Ervin Cap.
Commented