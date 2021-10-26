Funeral services for Lattie Jr. and Carol Draughon of Springfield will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at the United Church of Christ in Springfield. Burial is in the Trinity Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Avon, with military honors.
Visitation is at the church on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Lattie Jr. and Carol Draughon entered their heavenly home to spend eternity together, Carol first on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the age of 75, Lattie following shortly after on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the age of 79, at Avera St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall.
Carol Jean (Pelton) Draughon, a native of Avon, SD, was born July 16, 1946, at the Avon Hospital in Avon, SD, to Wayne and Viola (Deurmier) Pelton. She graduated from Avon High School in 1964.
Lattie Draughon Jr., a native of Fayetteville, NC was born May 7, 1942 to Lattie and Mildred (Autry) Draughon. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1960 and immediately joined the Air Force.
Lattie and Carol met while he was stationed in Pickstown, SD. They were married on August 30, 1966. He was later stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, NE. Lattie retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1981, after 21 1/2 years of service. They relocated to Springfield in 1982. Lattie continued to work at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield for many years. Carol retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and continued to stay busy in her retirement in service to others, volunteering in many things in the community. Lattie loved raising his cattle and farming but also enjoyed piddling with other projects, such as bringing the South to Springfield by growing southern crops such as tobacco and cotton. They will be remembered for their love of evening car rides in their prized 1963 Chevy convertible purchased on their wedding day. They were married for 55 years.
Thankful for having shared his life are his two children: Brenda (Calvin) Sears of Coats, NC, and her son Ryan Haire and his daughter Oliver Faye Haire, Dwayne (Richard) Draughon of Raleigh, NC; Carol’s siblings: Myrtle Reiff of Avon, Betty Sandau of Tripp, Ron (Linda) Pelton of Avon; sisters-in-law: Judy Pelton of Avon and Charmaine Pelton of Yankton; Lattie’s sisters: Lois Faye (Tony) Daino of Wilmington, NC, and Judy (Sammy) Parker of Clinton, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by their parents, grandson Chadrick Haire; Carol’s sister Evelyn (Curly) Knoll; brothers: Calvin “Charlie” Pelton, Larry Pelton and Don Pelton; brother-in-law: Lawrence Sandau; and Lattie’s brother Billy (Jeanette) Draughon.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 27, 2021
