Private family Mass of Christian Burial for Gail “Butch” McElhose, 71, of Verdigre, Nebraska, will be held at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will be Celebrant.
Public committal services will be at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
Limited public visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Butch died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
