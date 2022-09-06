Dorothy Preheim Sep 6, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dorothy Preheim, 82, of Freeman passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Oakview Terrace in Freeman.Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Salem Zion Mennonite Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday Sept. 9, at the Prairie Arboretum on the Campus of Freeman Academy. To livestream the service please click on the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64wSPKofdAE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Elementary School Secretary - Crofton Community School Sep 2, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCedar County Woman Arrested After Escape, PursuitWagner Couple Sentenced In Child’s DeathMary Ann RidgwayLeta HansenHauger Named New YAA DirectorDakotah MendesKevin StormSeeking A DCI ChiefGlen TaggartStewart’s Sensory Schooling Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Student Loan Debt: The Past And Future (57)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: Civic Duty (30)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (10)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
