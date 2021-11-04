Edwin L. Wilson, age 55, of Spearfish, SD died on Thursday, October 28, 2021, unexpectedly at his residence.
Memorial services are at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD.
Edwin was born January 26, 1966, in Burke, SD to Edwin and Betty (Ellwanger) Wilson. He grew up in the Dallas, Gregory, Burke, and Springfield, SD area until 8th grade. Edwin moved to Deadwood, SD and joined a career vocational school at that time. He later relocated to Spearfish, SD after his brother Donald graduated high school. They were roommates for several years. Edwin was a laborer at the local sawmills for several years prior to hiring on with Halliburton where he worked the last 15 years. On December 11, 2006 the greatest event of Edwin’s life occurred when he was blessed with his son, Glenn Wilson. Edwin enjoyed being a father to Glenn more than anything in the world. He also loved to visit/joke with people, brag about his son, and watch his favorite football team (Dallas Cowboys). He also was a longtime fan of The Dukes of Hazard.
Edwin is survived by his son: Glenn Wilson; one sister, Susan (Terry) Bitsos of Yankton, SD and two brothers, Earl (Sandra) Wilson of Tyndall, SD and Donald Wilson (Cinnamon Strangerhorse) of Spearfish, SD; one nephew, James (Amanda) Beringer of Elk Point, SD; and three nieces, Brandy Beringer of Yankton, SD, Cassandra Wilson of Tyndall, SD and Zara Bitsos of Yankton, SD and many great nieces and nephews.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
