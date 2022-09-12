Marvin Peacock Sep 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marvin L. Peacock, age 81 of Tyndall passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall. Services are pending with Goglin Funeral Home, www.goglinfh.com Tyndall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated Sep 9, 2022 More Jobs Jobs NOW HIRING GREETERS - HyVee 9 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDonald and Beverly MahanDaniel BensonRandy JensenCarolyn RoubideauxAjay NunnallyClubhouse Replacement Project At Hillcrest Is UnderwayDaily Record: ArrestsDaniel BensonA Dream Becomes RealityKevin Storm Images CommentedStudent Loan Debt: The Past And Future (92)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (56)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: Civic Duty (31)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (21)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Truth And Lies (15)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: Misleading (11)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented