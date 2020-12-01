Alice Lou “Peetle” Hegge, 79, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton due to COVID-19 complications.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s cemetery in Constance, Nebraska.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Friday morning.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
