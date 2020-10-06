Private Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie Rice, age 86, of Creighton, Nebraska will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed on St. Ludger Catholic Church Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Live broadcast of the service will also be on 95.9 KNIL radio in Creighton.
Marjorie died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
Marjorie Nelsen Rice was the daughter of Curtis and Dorothy (Holbrook) Nelsen, born July 30, 1934, in Yankton, SD.
Marjorie was the oldest sibling to (Jeanette (Nelsen) Meng, and Harlan Nelsen. The family lived on a farm near Mission Hill SD. Marjorie attended, and graduated high school in Gayville, SD in 1952. In January 1953, Marjorie married Chester LaRue Johnson who served in the United States Army. LaRue passed away in 1957, at the age of 23 in a boating accident on Lewis and Clark Lake. Marjorie and the Johnson family continued their close relationship exchanging Christmas greetings as well as periodically attending family celebrations. She is fondly remembered as “Aunt Marjie.”
In the years to follow, Marjorie attended business school in Sioux City, IA and later moved to Aberdeen, SD, where she worked several years for Northwestern Bell. Most weekends Marjorie would make the long drive back to Mission Hill to be with friends and family.
In November 1968 Marjorie married Richard Orin Rice of Creighton, NE. They had one son, David Allen Rice, who currently resides in Omaha, NE. Marjorie and Richard enjoyed 34 years of marriage until his passing in October 2004. While living in Creighton, Marjorie put her business skills to work, providing valuable recordkeeping for Rice Oil Company and the management of family farms around Creighton, and land in south central South Dakota.
As her love for Creighton grew, Marjorie enjoyed participating in social activities such as golf, bridge clubs, P.E.O. and provided 38 years of service to the Creighton Hospital with several recognitions for her dedication, and leadership. Faith was an important part of her life and she became a member of the St. Ludger Catholic church where she volunteered her time and support. Music was an escape for Marjorie, and she loved playing the organ for relaxation.
Marjorie’s life was filled with many close friends, family, and travel. She had a wonderful network of friends that provided many years of laughter and support. Marjorie and her “pack” could often be found having coffee each morning. She stayed close with family and took a sincere interest in all of their activities. She enjoyed the summer trips to Estes Park, CO, and winter escapes to South Padre Island, TX where she also spent time with many friends from Creighton. With her life-long connection to agriculture, Marjorie continued to be involved in day-to-day management of the farms.
Marjorie N. Rice passed away at the age of 86 on the morning of Oct 3rd in Creighton, NE.
She is survived by her sister, Jeanette (Nelsen) Meng, of Yankton, SD; son, David (Melodie) Rice of Omaha, NE; stepchildren, Julie Luckason of Ft. Collins CO, Diana (Bruce) Keairnes of Ft. Collins CO, Lance (Kathryn) Rice of Creighton NE, Ruth (Joe Capels) Rice of Ft. Collins CO, and Richard (Marybeth) Rice of Lincoln, NE; two grandchildren, Evan Rice and Adam Rice of Omaha, NE; step-granddaughter, Jordyn Swanson (Kyle) of Lincoln; many cousins and extended family members from the Rice, Nelsen, and Johnson families.
Marjorie was preceded in death by parents, Curtis and Dorothy (Holbrook) Nelsen; first husband, Chester LaRue Johnson; brother, Harlan Nelsen; and her second husband, Richard O. Rice.
Memorials may be directed to:
• St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton, NE
• Creighton Avera Hospital, Creighton, NE
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 7, 2020
Commented