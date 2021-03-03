Magdalen Christensen, 101 of Sioux Falls, formally of Center Point, passed away March 1, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Boniface Idylwilde Catholic Church, rural Freeman.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Magdalen’s life. The funeral service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/HofmeisterJonesFuneralHome/.
Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Magdalen Christensen was born on April 10, 1919 to Louis and Anna (Bauer) Dangel. She joined 3 brothers and 6 sisters. She married Kenneth M. Christensen on June 1, 1939. To this union 3 children were born: Janice, Patricia and Constance.
Magdalen and Kenneth farmed for many years around Freeman. They also ran the general store in Center Point. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Many hours were spent with “GG” playing cards and eating her baked goods. She was a lifetime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children Janice (Roman) Suing of Worthing and Constance (Raymond) Luke of Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Magdalen is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Anna Dangel; husband Kenneth; daughter Patricia Ann Eli; granddaughter-in-law Laurie Jean Suing; and her siblings Theresa Anderson, Anna Goettertz, Martha Goettertz, Rose Massey, Florence Weier, Veronica Healy, Louis Dangel, Jr., Raymond Dangel and James Dangel.
Visit hofmeisterjones.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 4, 2021
Commented