Lorna Norma Langle, formerly of Clayton SD passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Oakview Terrace in Freeman at the age of 92.
Lorna Norma (Dubs) Langle was born December 26,1928 to John W. and Emilie (Weiss) Dubs. She was baptized January 6, 1929 at Heilbronn Trinity Lutheran Church and confirmed April 2, 1944 at St Paul Lutheran Church in Freeman. Lorna attended Heilbronn Trinity Lutheran parochial school in Freeman and graduated from Freeman High School in 1948. She married Melton E Langle of Clayton SD on September 8, 1950 and together they celebrated 70 years of marriage. The couple farmed and raised three children. Lorna was an active member of St Peter’s Lutheran Church in Clayton SD. She enjoyed being and organist, singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday school and confirmation classes.
She was an active 4H-Leader, enjoyed gardening and working out in the field. She also worked at Dakota Industries in Canistota; M-Tron in Salem and Parkston and 16 years at Ravens in Parkston as a supervisor. Due to declining health, Lorna entered Oakview Terrace in 2008 and became a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Freeman.
Those left to cherish her memory include Jerilyn Haberman of Yankton; Julaine (Marlo) Wieman of Canistota and Steven (Maureen) Langle of Clayton; 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; one sister, Alice Huber of Emery.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melton; her parents, John and Emilie Dubs; her brother and sister-in-law Armein and Jeanette Dubs; a sister and brother-in-law Melitta and William O Huber and a brother-in-law Erwin Huber; a son-in-law Darold Haberman and a great-grandson Matthew Sealey.
Funeral services will be a.m. Monday, March 1, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Freeman.
Visitation will be Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church.
Walter Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 26, 2021
