David B. Rockne, age 86, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
David B. Rockne was born January 30, 1934, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Ole and Iva (Brown) Rockne. He grew up in Mission Hill, South Dakota and attended Mission Hill Grade School and graduated from Gayville High School in 1951. He moved to Montana and worked for the forest service for a short time until he returned to Mission Hill to help with his dad’s trucking business. He married Carol Tielke on October 22, 1955, in Yankton. They lived in Yankton and shortly after their marriage David began working as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, which he continued for over 30 years, retiring in 1990.
David was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and had a strong faith in the Lord. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap shooting, collecting things, and telling stories. He was a hardworking man who always counted his blessings, beginning when he overcame polio when he was 15 years old. He loved his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, always inviting them on hunting or fishing trips.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Rockne of Yankton; son, Tom (Leann) Rockne of Yankton; daughter-in-law, Sherry Rockne of Yankton; 10 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Rockne of Anchorage, Alaska; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike Rockne; infant twin brother, Donald; infant sister, Marilyn; and three brothers: Wayne, Jerry and Lamar Rockne.
