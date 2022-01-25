Marilyn Hegert Jan 25, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marilyn Hegert, 86, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions Available - Vishay Dale Electronics 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Motel Bought For Employee HousingHuman Trafficking Exists In Yankton AreaActor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatmentVermillion Woman Sentenced For 2020 Death Of SonPaul BognerDana GaukelNew FriendsLife Is A Highway For New DOT EngineerMan In Court For Alleged Shooting IncidentJack Richardson Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (18)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (16)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
