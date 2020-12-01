Adele Nelson, 96, of Yankton passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Private family funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton.
“Walk-through” visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Adele’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend the visitation in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
