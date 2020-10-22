Jean E. Wildermuth, age 91, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her home in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Katie Ricke officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date in the Yankton Cemetery.
Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the funeral home.
Jean E. Wildermuth was born May 4, 1929 in Yankton, South Dakota, to Floyd and Letha (McCone) Van Epps. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1947. She married Doyle King in 1948 and together had six children. She began working at the Human Services Center in Yankton first as an aide and then in the office. She worked at the human Services Center for 30 years until her retirement. She married Le Jeune Wildermuth on December 28, 1972 in Yankton.
Jean enjoyed crocheting in her free time and playing the piano. She always made sure her family had whatever they needed and showed unconditional love to everyone, especially her grandchildren. She was tough but gentle and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her six children: Thomas King of North Platte, Nebraska; Mary Ann (Raymond) Haase of Norfolk, Nebraska; Shirley (Charles) English of Stewart, Tennessee; Dennis King of Norfolk; Diane Jorgensen of Yankton; and Douglas King of Irene, South Dakota; 18 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren; brother, Donald Van Epps of Yankton and sister, Joanne Thomas of Berkley, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Le Jeune Wildermuth; granddaughter; two sisters: Joyce Boeckman and Myrtle Trowbridge; and three brothers: Leonard, Marvin and William Van Epps.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 23, 2020
Commented